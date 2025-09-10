Support Shop with a Hero

By Jim Newell

Managing Editor

jnewell@mihomepaper.com

ORION TWP. — The holiday season is fast approaching and deputies at the Oakland County Sheriff’s Office and Orion Township firefighters want to ensure some children in the Orion area aren’t left out in the cold this Christmas.

The deputies and firefighters are once again participating in the Shop with a Hero program, providing area kids who may not otherwise have a festive holiday with a shopping spree at Meijer to buy toys, clothes, gifts for family members and other items, said Lt. Keith Weir.

But the first responders need a little help from the community – they don’t like to turn away a child who qualifies for Shop with a Hero, and resources are limited. Shop with a Hero typically takes place in the first or second week of December. Last year, the deputies helped 15 kids have a merrier Christmas.

The deputies and firefighters are starting their fundraising drive now and are asking for Meijer gift card donations, with $25 or $50 gift cards preferred but any amount helps. Children usually receive $150 to $200, depending on the number of children who take part in Shop with a Hero.

The deputies and firefighters give kids gift cards to shop for themselves and family members, and shop alongside the kids as they select items, giving them support throughout the evening.

Kids for Shop with a Hero are selected each year based on recommendations from the schools and the school resource officers. Funding is provided by community donations and contributions from the deputies, many of whom reach into their own pockets to purchase a gift for the child they take shopping.

Any donations that individuals, families, community groups and businesses make will not sit in the bottom of a stocking – deputies and firefighters will disburse extra gift cards to other area families throughout the season.

Gift cards can be dropped off at the OCSO Orion Township Substation, 2323 Joslyn Rd., or Orion Township Fire Station #2 on Gregory Road.