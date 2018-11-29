Support Rep. Ocasio-Cortez’s Green New Deal Committee

Dear Editor,

My son will be two years old in 2019. Twelve years from now, when scientists at the United Nations Intergovernmental Panel on Climate Change say the world will be past the point of no return for catastrophic climate change unless we take drastic action now, my son will be approaching fifteen years old and about to start high school.

He still won’t be able to vote, but his fate and that of every other child of his generation will already have been decided for them.

I want them to grow up and have a chance to see a living coral reef, to visit the Florida Coast and the Eastern Seaboard before they’re overwhelmed by rising seas.

I want them to have clean water to drink and clean air to breathe.

That’s why I support Rep.-elect Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez’s (D-N.Y.) resolution to create a House Select Committee for a Green New Deal in Congress.

We need a Green New Deal to create millions of green jobs, move our country off fossil fuels, and protect working people of all backgrounds.

Congressmembers, including Michigan’s 8th District brand new Democratic representative Elissa Slotkin, who ran on a promise she would work to protect our health, should support this resolution.

I’ve already written to her to that effect. Now I’m sharing this with you in hopes you’ll print it and show others how important it is to secure a future for our children and young people.

Michael J. DeLuca

Lake Orion