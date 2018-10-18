Students Offering Support spread a heartwarming message at Oct. 10 LOCS school board meeting

By Megan Kelley

Review Writer

The school board meeting on Oct 10 was relatively short compared to the last few meetings, but it showcased something that has been lacking during these months leading up to the election — love.

Outside of the normal housekeeping items, the board heard a presentation from a group from Lake Orion High School, Students Offering Support (SOS).

Superintendent Marion Ginopolis gave some insight on the student leadership group.

The group was originally faculty-led, with a number of high school teachers and councilors working with several students who were hand-picked by the staff themselves.

As time went on, it was evident that the students were capable of leading themselves without needing much help from teachers.

“Kids tend to listen to kids,” said Ginopolis.

Now, the group is made up of about two students per grade and an E-Board with more students.

Currently, the SOS students spread awareness on things like suicide prevention, stress relief and more to their peers. They also have been spending time at local middle schools to prepare 8th graders for high school, and have presented their curriculum at leadership conferences in other districts throughout the state.

After the student presentation to the board, Waldon Middle School math teacher and head cross country coach Nick Coccia and his assistant coach, Laura Hickey, took the podium to tell a story of one of their runners, David Bouvier, who died by suicide in 2016.

After this tragic event, Coccia and Hickey knew they had to do something and decided to create a 5k run to honor David, they said.

The run took place in June of this year, had more than 300 participants and raised thousands of dollars.

Coccia and Hickey then presented a check to Students Offering Support for $5,500 in hopes that their group can continue to offer support to the thousands of other students in the district, they said.

Also at the meeting:

• The Pine Tree Center received a lot of praise in it’s expansion to special needs adults. The center has been active since the beginning of the 2018 school year and is serving new special needs adults almost weekly.

Superintendent Ginopolis said the Pine Tree Center is attempting to serve all of northern Oakland County, and enrollment is increasing so quickly that they may have to add another classroom.