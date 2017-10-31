Steinman, Nancy A.; 81, formerly of Lake Orion

Nancy A. Steinman, of Ortonville and formerly of Lake Orion, passed away at Rosewood Adult Foster Care in DeWitt on Thursday, October 26, 2017 at age 81.

Nancy was born on November 16, 1935 in Hancock, MI the daughter of Eino and Marion (Croteau) Storvis. She was raised also by her stepfather William Wittla.

She graduated from Cass Tech High School in Detroit and received her R.N. from Flint Jr. College. She

married William E. Steinman in 1954 and he preceded her in death in 2013. Nancy was an avid gardener, painted still life, loved her grandchildren and listening to classical music. She worked as a nurse at St Joseph Hospital, later becoming Genesys, for her entire career.

Nancy is survived by children, David W. Steinman of Ortonville, and Robin (Kirk) McGuire of St. Johns; grandchildren Megan Wagner, Jennifer Wagner, Molly Wagner and Jillian Wagner; and brother David (Terri) Storvis of Florida.

The family will receive friends and relatives at Keck-Coleman Funeral Home (www.keckcolemanfh.com) in St. Johns on Monday, November 6, 2017 beginning at 1 p.m. until service time which is 3 p.m. with Pastor Kathy Leydorf-Keck officiating.

Memorial contributions may be made to The Michigan Audubon Society, PO Box 15249, Lansing, MI 48901 or The Alzheimer’s Association.