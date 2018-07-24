‘Stars for Heroes’ raises funds for fallen law enforcement officers monument

A group of local citizens will host a day-long Stars for Heroes event to raise funds to get the Michigan Law Enforcement Officers Memorial Monument (MLEOM) built on the Lansing state Capitol grounds.

Stars for Heroes activities begin at 11 a.m. Aug. 11 at Legacy 925 in Oxford, with a dinner and music show highlighting the evening’s activities.

There is a dedicated site and design plans for the Michigan Law Enforcement Officers Memorial Monument, but funding stalled after the severe downturn in the economy in 2006-2008, said Lake Orion Police Chief Jerry Narsh, co-chair of the Stars for Heroes event in North Oakland County.

The monument will celebrate and honor the lives of fallen law enforcement officers.

“It hits us all. I think every police department knows somebody who was killed in the line of duty,” Narsh said.

Event co-chair Mari-Ann Henry said activities begin with the Food Truck Frenzy from 11 a.m. – 5 p.m.

The Challenge Course – go-kart races, mini bowling, laser tag and football bowling where participants can challenge themselves by time and score or challenge a police officer – begins at 4 p.m.

“Food truck owners have graciously offered 10 percent of their proceeds,” Henry said. “Legacy 925 will also donate 10 percent of any games booked.”

At 5:30 p.m., there will be a cash bar cocktail hour with the musical talents of Michael Carluccio. Dinner at 6:30 p.m. includes a musical revue show with the Legend Brothers – Carluccio, Elvis Kelly doing Elvis Presley and Danny Rod as Rod Stewart, Henry said.

There will also be a presentation about the monument. Tickets are $100 per person or $175 per couple and several sponsorship packages are available.

For tickets, sponsorships and event information, visit www.starsforheroes.com.

For information on the Michigan Law Enforcement Officers Memorial Monument, go to www.michigan.gov/mleom.

Co-chairs for the event are Orion Twp. Supervisor Chris Barnett, Legacy 925 owner Christian Mills, Henry and Narsh.

Host Committee members are Oakland County Commission Chairman Mike Gingell, State Rep. Jim Tedder and Michigan State Police Trooper Steven Unruh. – By Jim Newell