St. Joseph’s students pack boxes at Gleaners

Some students at St. Joseph School in Lake Orion started off the school year by helping out others in the community.

Sixth grade students went to Gleaners Food Bank in Pontiac to sort cans and other food products to be donated to needy families.

The sixth graders collected over 400 pounds of food, which will provide over 330 meals to families in need. This is the largest amount of food collected in a sixth grade fall food drive.

Students, chaperones and teachers also sorted and boxed over 6,550 pounds of food while there. This equates to over 5600 meals provided to the community.

Gleaners operates distribution centers in Wayne, Oakland, Macomb, Livingston and Monroe counties. They provide food to 534 partner soup kitchens, food pantries, shelters and other agencies throughout southeastern Michigan. –J.O.