St. Joseph middle schoolers share love of books with elementary students in Pontiac

‘Read and Share With Me’ program puts books in the hands of young readers

Eighty middle school students from St. Joseph School in Lake Orion read books to more than 120 kindergarten and first-graders at Alcott Elementary School in Pontiac on Jan. 31.

Most of the middle school students bought their own books, and extra books were donated by teachers and parents.

Each student from St. Joseph School wrote the name of a child from Alcott inside the book they read and then donated the book to that child.

Bilingual students from St. Joe’s read their books in Spanish to Alcott students who didn’t speak English.

Kris Fuhr, St. Joseph social studies teacher, said she was inspired to create the “Read and Share With Me” program as a service project for Catholic Schools Week.

One first grader told his teacher that this was the best day of his life, she said. “Everybody got hugs. It was a positive and rewarding experience. We hope to do it again,” she said. — Carol Azizian