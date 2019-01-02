Sondgerath, Beth Ann; 71, of Lake Orion

Beth Ann Sondgerath; of Lake Orion; passed away December 27, 2018. She was 71-years-old.

Beth is the loving mother of Dawn (Lea) Sondgerath and Lisa (Bruce) Losey. She is also survived by her brother Allen (Marti) Engleman; her sisters, Virginia (the late Steven) Harvey and Patricia (Norm) Davis. Beth was a loving mother, grandmother, sister, aunt and very special friend of Byrene and Theron Malone. She enjoyed nurturing her plants, crafting, spending time in nature, and has always had a passion for fishing. Beth also loved to cook and enjoyed feeding everyone. Her family, friends and pets were the most important thing to her and she will be dearly missed by all.

Funeral services will be held on Thursday, January 3, 2019 at 12 noon at Sparks-Griffin Funeral Home, Lake Orion. The family will receive friends on Thursday from 10 a.m. until the time of service. Interment will be held at Ortonville Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to the family.