Sometimes Santa wears a badge

Sixty-five deserving children went shopping for Christmas gifts with police officers and firefighters at the Oxford Meijer store as part of the annual Shop with a Hero event held Dec. 6. The kids bought items for themselves along with their parents, siblings and other family members.

Participating agencies included the Oxford Village Police Department, Oakland County Sheriff’s Office and the fire departments from Oxford, Addison, Brandon and Orion townships.

Meijer sponsored 22 of the children. Each of those kids received a $150 gift card with which to shop.

Community donations and local fund-raising efforts paid to provide shopping experiences for those children not sponsored by Meijer.

Downtown Oxford’s 24th Street Sports Tavern donated the dinner enjoyed by the kids and heroes prior to shopping. – CJC