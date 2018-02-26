Soldan, Charlotte M.; 90, formerly of Lake Orion

Mrs. Charlotte Marie Soldan, age 90, passed away Saturday, February 24, 2018. She was born August 19, 1927 in Lake Orion. She was the third of eight children of Clarence and Helen (Stanaback) Lamphier.

Charlotte was a loving mother to children, Helen (Chuck) McAvinchey and Sandra Bryant, and grandma to ten grandchildren and many great-grandchildren. She was preceded in death by her husband, Don in 2014 after 54 years of marriage; daughter, Mary Sheldon Myers in 2010; siblings: Beatrice, Robert, Marilyn, Arlene and Janet. She is survived by her brothers: Jerald (Nancy) Lamphier of Lapeer, and Richard (Jean) Lamphier of Elk Rapids. On September 26, 1959, Charlotte married Gerald (Don) Soldan.

After 18 years of driving her “kids,” Charlotte retired from being a Lake Orion school bus driver. Charlotte and Don lived in Lake Orion until moving to Nunica in 2001. Charlotte was a devoted wife who spent many years cleaning pheasants Don shot and fish scales out of her kitchen sink from the fish he caught.

After Don’s death, she moved to American House in Spring Lake due to her dementia and health issues. Charlotte’s cremated remains will be buried next to Don’s in Eastlawn Cemetery in Lake Orion.

Mom, your laughter, quick wit, loving and generous heart will be missed; but knowing you are in the hands of Jesus, gives us peace. The family would like to thank the American House and Hospice of North Ottawa Community for your loving care of mom.

The family is being served by Sytsema Funeral & Cremation Services – The Spring

Lake Chapel.