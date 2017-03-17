Smokoski, Frances R.; 91, of Lake Orion

Frances R. Smokoski; of Lake Orion; age 91; passed away March 17, 2017. Frances is survived by her brother Edward (the late Geraldine) Smokoski; nieces and nephews, Jan (Roger) Frankel, Bob (Vickie) Smokoski, Susan (Bud) Clark and Denise (Warner) Williams; and 13 great nieces and nephews.

Frances was a member of St. Louis the King Church in Detroit and St. Joseph Catholic Church in Lake Orion.

The family will receive friends on Sunday, March 19, 2017 from 2 p.m. to 7 p.m. at Sparks-Griffin Funeral Home, Lake Orion. A Funeral Mass will be held at 10:30 a.m. on Monday, March 20, 2017 at St. Joseph Catholic Church, Lake Orion. Interment Mt. Olivet Cemetery.

In lieu of flowers memorials may be made to Cardinal Hospice. Reflections may be shared by visiting www.sparksgriffin.com.