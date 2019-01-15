Smokoski, Edward J.; 90, of Lake Orion

Edward J. Smokoski; of Lake Orion; passed away January 13, 2019. He was 90-years-old. Ed is the beloved husband of the late Geraldine; loving father of Robert (Vickie) Smokoski and Denise (Warner) Williams; loving grandfather of Shane, Melissa and Michele; and dear great grandfather of Kaylinn, Joseph, Abigail, Emerson and Jackson.

Ed was a Veteran of the United States Army, having been awarded the Purple Heart for his service. He was very patriotic and proud of his military service, and he was a Life Member of the VFW Post 334. Ed was also a Life Member of the Lake Orion Boat Club, having served as Commodore from 1966-1967. He was hardworking, always a family man, and he will be dearly missed by all.

Funeral services will be held on Friday, January 18, 2019 at 11 a.m. at St. Joseph Catholic Church, Lake Orion. The family will receive friends on Thursday from 4-8 p.m. at Sparks-Griffin Funeral Home, Lake Orion. Interment White Chapel Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to Cardinal Hospice.