Smith, William C.; 81, of Lake Orion

William C. Smith; of Lake Orion; age 81; passed away on June 9, 2017. Bill is survived by his dear wife of 17 years, Ana Smith. He is the beloved father of John (Maria) Smith, Theresa (Louis) Soetebeer and Patrick (Connie) Smith; grandfather of 5 and great grandfather of 5. He was preceded in death by his first wife, Irene Smith; his son, Matthew Smith; his brother, Gerald; and his sister, Marjorie.

Bill is a 31 year retiree of the Pontiac Police Department and retired Security Officer from North Oakland Hospital. He is also a proud veteran of the United States Marine Corp serving his country during the Korean War. In his spare time he enjoyed fishing and spending time with his family.

Funeral Services will he held for both Bill and his son Matthew Smith on Thursday, June 15, 2017 at 11 a.m. at Christ the Redeemer Catholic Church, Lake Orion. The family will receive friends for visitation on Wednesday from 4-8 p.m. with Rosary Prayers at 7 p.m. at Sparks-Griffin Funeral Home, Lake Orion and on Thursday from 10 a.m. until the time of service at the church.

