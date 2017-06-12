Smith, Matthew D.; 51, of Lake Orion

Matthew D. Smith; of Lake Orion; age 51; passed away on May 29, 2017. Matt is the beloved son of William (Ana) Smith and the late Irene Smith; dear brother of John (Maria) Smith, Theresa (Louis) Soetebeer and Patrick (Connie) Smith; and uncle of Summer Smith, Jared Smith, Nathan Loomis, James (Tamara) Loomis and Mary (Joe) Gibbons.

Funeral Services will be held on Thursday, June 15, 2017 at 11 a.m. at Christ the Redeemer Catholic Church, Lake Orion. The family will receive friends for visitation on Wednesday from 4-8 p.m with Rosary Prayers at 7 p.m. at Sparks-Griffin Funeral Home, Lake Orion and on Thursday from 10 a.m. until the time of service at the church.

