Skalnek Ford raises donations for Orion Township Fire Department

Orion Township Hall was the place to be last Saturday in support of the Orion Township Fire Department. And the avenue to do so was by test driving a new Ford vehicle.

The fundraiser, Skalnek Ford Drive 4 UR Community, was a partnership between Skalnek Ford and Orion Township Fire Department.

“For every vehicle taken on a test drive, Skalnek Ford will donate $20 to the fire department, up to $6,000. I believe the donations will be used toward the purchase of life saving equipment,” said Ryan Skalnek.

There were ten vehicles available to test drive, from a Mustang to the all-new Expedition.

After test driving the vehicle of your choice, there was an opportunity to have the kids interact with fire fighters.

Chris Hagen, Orion Township firefighter said, “You can’t drive the firetruck, but we have our 100-foot airiel tower ladder you can climb inside.”

The kids could try on fire gear and check out the rescue trucks and the Jaws of Life; then head back home wearing their very own fire hat.

The amount raised by the event was not available at the time this publication went to print. —Susan Carroll