Sims, Marvin W.; 74, formerly of Lake Orion

Marvin William Sims; of Rose City and formerly of Lake Orion; passed away July 23, 2018. He was 74 years old. Marvin is the loving father of Erik (Stacy) Sims; and dear brother of Frances (Don) Johnson and Warren (Mary) Sims.

Marvin was a loving son, father, brother, uncle, friend and proud Veteran. He lived a happy life on his own terms. Marv loved his log cabin, his Up North lifestyle in nature, and the Green Bay Packers. In fact, he loved football and the Packers 24/7, all year round.

Private family funeral services have been held. Memorials in Marv's honor may be made to the National Wildlife Federation.