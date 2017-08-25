Sibley, William J.; 84 formerly of Lake Orion

William James Sibley; 84, of Baneberry, Tennessee and formerly of Lake Orion, passed away April 22, 2017.

William was born September 22, 1932 in Lake Orion. He graduated from Lake Orion High School in 1950.

He married Albertine Sibley on January 20, 1954 in Munich, Germany. She passed away June 4, 2017.

William is a veteran of the US Air Force and retired from the Chrysler Corporation.

He is preceded in death by his parents, William and Alva Sibley; ans sisters Mary Lou Dieck (8-15-12); Catherine Hessler (1-19-11); and Diana Atwell (11-8-12). He is survived by sisters Sandra Bailey of Clarkston, MI; Jacquelyn Sibley of Waterford, MI; Kay Lynn (Jeff) Burdette of New Mexico; and brother Ronald (Linda) Sibley of Florida.

A private family service has taken place in Tennessee.