Shop Local, Shop Small & support Shop with a Hero this holiday

By Susan Carroll

Review Writer

Remember when holiday shopping was accomplished by walking down the streets in the winter weather, window shopping, carrying on conversations and enjoying the adornments of the holidays, then browsing neighborhood stores, looking over their wares and selecting the perfect gift?

Now, shoppers have the option for never-ending online searches for something that will fit the bill; perusing the impersonal global-retailer that has the best price; or simply choosing a gift from a sale flyer for that ‘special someone’?

The latter doesn’t seem quite so special.

This holiday season Lake Orion has several ways to celebrate the holidays, merging the traditional with the modern.

Shop Small Business Saturday

In Lake Orion, shopping the “old-fashioned way” is not a thing of the past as the downtown independent retailers are kicking off Shop Small Business Saturday from 10 a.m. – 4 p.m. Nov. 25.

The DDA will host a Welcome Booth on the corner of Broadway and Flint streets this Saturday on the sidewalk outside of Ed’s Broadway Gift & Costume.

The DDA encourages shoppers to stop by and say “Hi” while they hand out a shopping guide, which includes a list of Lake Orion retailers, food and beverage establishments, a gift guide and coupons.

A link to the guide can also be found online at www.downtownlakeorion.org.

For those furry friends, they will be giving away Shop Small bandanas, complete with a doggie cookie.

This is the place to be for instructions on how to text receipts for a chance to win prizes from the Oakland County Small Business Saturday to Saturday contest.

The DDA both will have a power strip available, “Because sometimes your phone misbehaves when you are doing important things, like trying to win $5,000,” said DDA Executive Director Molly LaLone.

“Holiday shopping doesn’t have to be stressful. It can be pure joy by shopping downtown. Start your day at our shops, enjoy gourmet drinks and ending the day with a gift to yourself with a nice meal. And shop local,” LaLone said.

Holiday Happenings at Children’s Park

After a day of shopping in the Village, bring the family to Children’s Park and grab a cup of coffee or hot chocolate provided by the DDA.

Beginning at 3:30 p.m., do-it-yourself ornament kits will be available for $10 (cash only) and an ornament decoration area will be available.

Proceeds from the ornament sales will go to the Shop with a Hero program that raises money for children to shop with Lake Orion Police Department officers. The officers accompany the children while they pick out gifts that they may not otherwise have had this holiday season.

At 5:30 p.m. there will be a Christmas Tree lighting ceremony. The tree will be lit by Bob Butler, this year’s American Legion honored veteran.

And singing will echo throughout the park as the Orion Art Center singers spread holiday cheer as they carol with the community.

After the tree lighting ceremony, photos can be taken with Mrs. Clause and a giant inflatable Santa while families hang ornaments on the Christmas Tree.

O’Ryan, the Dragon Elf on the Shelf

This years’ Facebook selfie challenge will keep elf hunters searching for clues. O’Ryan, the Dragon Elf on the Shelf, is the trophy. O’Ryan will visit one store per day, excluding Sundays, beginning Saturday and running through Dec.15.

Follow the DDA and Orion Area Chamber of Commerce Facebook pages, for clues on where O’Ryan will be that day. Clues will be released on the Facebook page by 9 a.m.

Taking a selfie with O’Ryan and posting it to the OACC Facebook page with the hashtag #OACCDragonElf, will give each person an entry to win one of three gift baskets.

Oakland County Small Business Saturday to Saturday offers $5,000 prize

To encourage holiday shoppers to shop local, Oakland County has developed Small Business Saturday to Saturday, from Nov. 25 through Dec. 2.

“Our inaugural one-day ‘Small Business Saturday’ was such a success that we expanded this years’ contest to encourage more people to shop small this holiday season and enter for a chance to win a present for themselves,” said Oakland County Executive L. Brooks Patterson.

“This is a win-win for our businesses and the shoppers. Our communities welcome the increased foot traffic this event generates for local retailers, restaurants and other businesses.”

During Small Business Saturday to Saturday, shoppers have an opportunity to win prizes when making a purchase at any participating independent retailer or service provider in Oakland County.

The prizes are a $5,000 bankcard grand prize, $2,000 second place bankcard and a $500 third place airline travel voucher.

To enter the contest, shoppers need to text Shop2017 to 41411 to receive a text message with a link to a shopper registration page. The DDA Welcome Booth will show shoppers how to enter their receipts to win.

For a list of participating merchants, many offering sales and prizes, contest rules and registration information, visit AdvantageOakland.com/ShopSmall.