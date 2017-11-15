Shooter still on the loose, manhunt underway

From The Citizen Newspaper website:

By Shelby Stewart

Citizen Staff Writer

On Tuesday night at approximately 8 p.m. two people were shot in the head at an apartment buildi ng on Village Court. Suspected shooter, 35-year-old Micheal Quigley (pictured right) of Clarkston, is still on the loose.

Quigley is believed to be armed and dangerous, if you see him, call 911. He was last seen wearing a brown coat and black hoodie.

The two victims, a 33-year-old woman and a man whose age is unknown were rushed to Genesis Hospital in Grand Blanc and are now listed in stable condition. Police have talked to the male victim who is now conscious.

Neighbors have said the shots were fired during a domestic dispute. His car ran out of gas shortly before the apartment, so it is believed he fled on foot. Quigley was distraught from separation from his wife, the female victim. The two have four children together.

Captain Gary Miller of the Oakland County Sheriff Brandon substation hosted a press release on Wednesday morning. He said they are still actively looking for the shooter with the help of border patrol and the k-9 unit.

“Stay in place,” said Miller. “Call us no matter what if you see something.”

Miller also said that they have had contact with Quigley in the past but nothing major.

Quigley is a resident of Clarkston and a former resident of Ortonville. He used a .22 caliber revolver which has not yet been located.

A resident of the condo complex, who asked to remain anonymous, gave an account of the incident, describing it “as a horror movie.”

The woman was home in her condo above the victims when she heard a loud commotion from the downstairs condo, like pounding on a door.

She then heard two “thunks.”

“It sounded like someone being hit with a board. It didn’t sound like gunshots, but I assumed it was gunshots,” she said. “Then I heard screaming and commotion in what I thought was the stairwell. I picked up the phone and called 911. It was that severe of a scream. I could tell that this woman was trying to get away from this man. She was fighting for her life at that point.”

The resident continued to stay on the phone with 911 and follow their instructions to stay away from the windows and lock the doors while waiting for help to arrive.

“He (the male victim) was saying, ‘It wasn’t me! It wasn’t me! I didn’t do anything!” the woman said.

Awhile later, after the scene was secure, the woman left her condo apartment to see what she could do to help.

The resident knows the male victim in the shooting and described him as a good father.

“He’s a hard-working father with custody of his 3-year-old daughter. He seemed to be an excellent caregiver to his daughter. They were always playing outside and he would take her for walks before leaving for the day,” she said.

The woman told deputies she would take her neighbor’s 3-year-old daughter – who she’s spoken to often – to her condo, where she held the child, wrapping the little girl in a blanket and holding her as she drifted off to an uneasy sleep.

Later, an uncle arrived to take custody of the little girl.

Brandon school district, Clarkston Community schools, Goodrich area schools and Oxford Community are closed today. Lake Orion schools are in a soft lock-down.

Quigley was an assistant wrestling coach at Waldon Middle School.

“He is not a teacher at the district and never has been,” said Lake Orion superintendent Marion Ginopolis. “He is a seasonal employee.”

This is an ongoing story and will be updated as it progresses.