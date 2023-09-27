Sheriff’s Office to submit charges in school threat incident

By Jim Newell

Managing Editor

ORION TWP. — Three Lake Orion students have been suspended from school and detectives will submit charges to the Oakland County Prosecutor’s Office after the students allegedly discussed committing acts of violence at school, an Oakland County Sheriff’s Office incident report stated.

Deputies went to a home in Orion Township at 4:29 p.m. Sept. 13 for a report of a school threat after a group of four freshmen were involved in a discussion about what they would do if a school shooter came to Lake Orion High School, the sheriff’s office said.

That discussion then turned into what one student would do if they were the school shooter at Lake Orion High School, the report stated.

One student in the group then told their parents, who took screenshots of the conversation and reported it to school administrators.

Deputies met with the student who discussed what they would do if they were the shooter, along with his parents. The student admitted to making the threats but said it was “in a joking manner,” the incident report stated.

The family does have firearms in the residence, but they are secure in a safe and the student does not have access to the combination, according to the sheriff’s office.

School administration suspended the student until further notice, the sheriff’s office said.

The on-call referee at Children’s Village was contacted and advised against lodging the student at the facility.

Deputies spoke with the remaining three students in the group message. Two of the three students were suspended until further notice, the incident report stated.

Detectives investigating the case will be submitting charges to the Oakland County Prosecutor’s Office for consideration, according to the report.