Sheriff’s Office launches ‘Don’t Veer for Deer!’ campaign

Buckle up, stay

alert, slow down

The Oakland County Sheriff’s Office wants to remind citizens to be careful when driving this fall, and remember “Don’t Veer for Deer!”

Oakland County was once again ranked number one in the state of Michigan for vehicle crashes involving deer.

As the deer population becomes more active this fall, residents potentially will be faced with more deer encounters on the roadway.

Knowing how to react to deer on or next to the road is important to the safety of the driver and their passengers.

The best course of action when faced with a deer in the road is to brake firmly while staying in your lane, even if it means you are going to hit the deer.

The majority of deer crashes occur in the fall according to statistics, and on average vehicle-deer crashes result in 10 motorist fatalities each year. Statistics show in most vehicle- deer crashes, death and injury occur when drivers veer from their lane, hitting another vehicle or a fixed object such as a tree.

The following tips can help you avoid a serious problem with encountering a deer on the road:

• Stay aware, awake, alert, and sober.

• Wear your seat belt.

• Watch for deer crossing signs.

• Be more alert in the fall and spring, but keep in mind deer crashes can occur at any time.

• Deer travel in groups. If you see a deer, slow down, as there may be others close by.

• Be alert for deer at dawn and dusk. Over 90 percent of deer crashes occur during these times.

• Do not swerve when faced with a deer in the road. Brake firmly, stay in your lane, and bring your vehicle to a controlled stop if possible.

These are a few important rules which can help keep you safer when encountering a deer.

For more information on deer crashes and safety, please visit the Michigan Deer Crash Coalitions’ website at www.michigandeercrash.com