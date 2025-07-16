Shelby Says: On the move

Recently, one of our best friends moved into his second apartment, and didn’t even ask us for help.

They grow up so fast.

In all seriousness, my husband Kyle and I have been seen as the most mature and knowledgeable of our friends when it comes to house things. If there’s a broken faucet, drywall to be patched, or a dishwasher with a funny smell, we’re on speed dial. Being pseudo mom and dad for all of them has led to some interesting adventures in moving and home maintenance.

All of these friends have actual moms and dads, but we apparently answer our phones more often.

We helped this same friend move into his first apartment two years ago, and I asked him if he had all the things he needed. His response was that he would just buy things as he needed them, since he had a bed, a night stand, and a card table, which in his mind counted as the necessities.

I had a very vivid vision of him cooking something in the oven and opening it, only to realize he had nothing to grab it with because he didn’t think about buying an oven mitt until that moment. I told him this, and he had a realization that maybe the ‘buy as you need it’ strategy didn’t work for everything.

With this being the prime moving season, and with teens going away to college for the first time in the fall, I thought now would be a good time to share some moving tips I’ve learned over the years of being moving mom to our friends and family.

Clean everything: When our friend moved into his first apartment, I offered to show him how to clean everything while there was no furniture to get in the way. Most cleaning companies do a fine job, but you never know how deeply they clean.

I went through that apartment top to bottom, cleaning the dishwasher, oven, fridge, cabinet fronts, washing machine and more. In fact, when I cleaned the washing machine, I knew that it hadn’t been done since the last tenants moved out because I opened the lid to the previously empty drum and sitting in the bottom was a baby sock.

I even had to look up the model of the dryer because the lint trap was incredibly hidden, and he assumed it didn’t have one. It was not clean, and was absolutely a fire hazard.

I did the same thing almost six years ago when we moved into our own house, wiping down every wall and floor and crevice. Which was a good idea, seeing as the last owner had two black cats and I was allergic. Based on the amount of cat hair I found under cabinets and in closets, they didn’t do much cleaning when they moved out.

Go to the dollar store: This mostly applies for first-time movers, and makes a good housewarming gift. When it comes to things like cleaning supplies or other necessities, you might not always know what you prefer, or even what you need.

I’ve gotten a small laundry basket full of stuff, cleaning supplies, starter tools, towels, an oven mitt, a duster, and a broom, all for under $20. It’s useful for all the things you might need while in the process of moving that you don’t realize. It saves you from making several unplanned trips to the grocery store. It also works well for college kids on a budget.

Over-estimate your boxes: It’s always better to have too many boxed than to have too little. I have helped one of my best friends move several times, apartments and houses alike. She was moving out of an apartment and into a house, and I showed up to help her pack.

She showed me her two boxes and the laundry hamper she had started to haphazardly toss things in.

“That’s all you have?” I asked.

“Is that not enough?” She blinked at me owlishly.

It was the most creative moving process I’ve been through. Drawers got repurposed to transport plates wrapped in clothing, every bag she owned was stuffed to the brim, and baby toys were transported in a blanket folded up and tied like a sack.

I guess this lesson can also be that, in a pinch, you can use anything to transport your belongings. But boxes would make your life easier.

Prepare for moving: You’d think after several haphazard moves, my best friend would have learned.

The last time we helped her move was into a larger house, and because of my organization skills, she asked me to unpack the kitchen. This time, at least, she used mostly boxes.

I don’t want to brag, but my kitchen is smaller, so I’ve gotten good at maximizing my limited space and organizing it neatly. Because of this, I usually get asked to unpack kitchens and put things away nicely.

So I was unpacking box after box, stacking plates, putting away pantry items, when I got to a box of cooking utensils. I pulled out a pale pink spatula and it looked…..vaguely greasy.

“Hey, are these utensils clean?” I called out.

“Probably not!” She shouted back from somewhere in the house.

So I dumped the box into the sink, thinking that maybe I should have checked that everything was clean before she packed it.

It’s always a good idea to wash all of your things that need washing before packing them. That way, the only thing you have to clean when you move is the place you’re moving into.

Stack your boxes in the dining room: This also mostly applies to first-time movers, but can also be for anyone that doesn’t have a dining table. It also doesn’t have to be a dining room, just anywhere that is meant for dining table.

If there’s a low-hanging light fixture, it’s low enough to hit your head on. After the third time someone hit their head on our dining room light in one day, we just stacked all our boxes under it so no one could walk under the light until we bought a table.

Keep the instructions: My cousin moved a few years ago, and she had asked me if I could put her bed together because she didn’t know how, and her husband had taken it apart. He was busy with other things in the house, namely trying to figure out how to get their mattress up the stairs, so I said sure.

Luckily, because we’re related and think alike, my husband and I had just bought almost the exact same bed frame. I only sort of remembered how to assemble it, and ended up tagging out with Kyle so he could put it together and I could get the mattress upstairs.

What we actually had to do was take the front door off it’s hinges, because there was no getting around that corner with the front door in the way.

But anyway, keeping instructions to bigger pieces of furniture and appliances can help you, should you have to move, by taking out the guess work, You’ll get the tasks done faster if you know what you’re doing.

Call a friend: There is a surprising amount of work good friends or family will do for the promise of pizza and a return on the favor. It turns every chore into a party, instead of a chore. Calling for help is a great way to make moving fun, and you might just find out your friend has a knack for it.