Sharon L. Baggett May 28, 1937 – March 20, 2025

Sharon Baggett, age 87, passed away peacefully with family by her side on Thursday, March 20, 2025. She was born in Iron Mountain, Michigan to parents, Leo and Bessie Bouchard.

Wife of Walter Baggett; mother of Linda (Tom) Compau, grandmother of Corey (Jackie) Compau and Kelly Compau; great grandmother of Travis Compau.

Sharon had a passion for life’s simple pleasures. She loved garage sales, walking her dogs, and keeping her house and yard beautiful and decorated. She was known for sewing outfits for garden geese and giving gifts to friends and family. Above all, she treasured time spent with family and had an unwavering love for dogs.

Per her wishes, cremation has taken place. Her memory will live on in the hearts of those who knew and loved her.