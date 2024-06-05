Seymour Celebration returns to Oxford this weekend

OXFORD TWP. — The Seymour Celebration summer event returns June 6-9 to Seymour Lake Township Park with plenty of carnival rides and games, two nights of fireworks, a classic car cruise and live music and fun for the whole family.

Carnival hours are 5-10 p.m. Thursday, 1-11 p.m. Friday and Saturday and 1-8 p.m. Sunday.

Seymour Lake Township Park is at 2795 Seymour Lake Rd. in Oxford Township. The Seymour Celebration “End of the School Year Bash!” is organized by Oxford Township Parks and Recreation and sponsored by local businesses.

There will be fireworks shows Friday and Saturday at dusk.

To purchase single-day wristbands for unlimited carnival rides, visit skerbeck.com/tickets. Wristbands are $30 each. Unlimited-ride wristbands, as well as individual tickets, can also be purchased on-site at the carnival.

Anyone with questions about the Seymour Celebration can contact Oxford Township Parks and Recreation by calling 248-628-1720 or sending an email to info@oxparkrec.org. – J.N.