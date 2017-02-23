Senior Olympics come to Orion, Mid-Michigan

The 2017 Senior Olympic’s Bocce Ball Tournament was held on Feb. 8 at Palazzo Di Bocce in Lake Orion.
There were 16 total participants between both divisions present at the Bocce Ball Tournament.
The Michigan Senior Olympics’s main goal is to enhance the quality of life of those residents’ ages 50 and older.
These goals are reached by further developing participants physical fitness, nutrition, mental strength and sports skills.
There are 13 different sports offered during the Winter Games and 25 sports during the Summer Games for participants to compete in.
The Michigan Senior Olympics (MSO) was founded in 1979 and is a non-profit 501c(3) organization. The 2017 National Senior Game will be held June 2 through June 25 in Birmingham, Ala.
Details: michiganseniorolympics.org — G.T.

June Trochim competed in the 2017 Winter Senior Olympics, partnering with her husband, Ted Trochim. Photos by Jim Newell.
Ted Trochim tosses a Bocce Ball during the senior Olympic games.
oe Gentilia and his partner, Gino, won the 2017 Bocce Ball tournament for the second year in a row.
