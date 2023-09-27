Senior of the Week — Mattea Muscat

Parents: Daniela Muscat and David Muscat

Grade: 12

GPA: 4.181

Favorite subject(s): Organic Chemistry and Environmental Science

Extracurricular activities: Cultural Outreach and Marching Band

Hobbies/Interests: I love hiking and playing soccer

Plans after graduation: Go to university and study environmental conservation

Mattea is proudest of: The fact that I have learned to take a chance even when I am scared.

Mattea makes a contribution by: I try to be a positive person for the people around me, and I am always looking for ways to help others.

What Mattea envisions in 10-20 years: Hopefully somewhere helping the world through the environment.

What concerns Mattea in the world: Climate change and societies’ lack of urgency in reversing it.

Favorite thing about Lake Orion High School: That there is a group for everyone somewhere.

Recommending Teacher: Michael Steele