Senior of the Week — Mattea Muscat

Parents: Daniela Muscat and David Muscat
Grade: 12
GPA: 4.181
Favorite subject(s): Organic Chemistry and Environmental Science
Extracurricular activities: Cultural Outreach and Marching Band
Hobbies/Interests: I love hiking and playing soccer
Plans after graduation: Go to university and study environmental conservation
Mattea is proudest of: The fact that I have learned to take a chance even when I am scared.
Mattea makes a contribution by: I try to be a positive person for the people around me, and I am always looking for ways to help others.
What Mattea envisions in 10-20 years: Hopefully somewhere helping the world through the environment.
What concerns Mattea in the world: Climate change and societies’ lack of urgency in reversing it.
Favorite thing about Lake Orion High School: That there is a group for everyone somewhere.
Recommending Teacher: Michael Steele
Parents: Daniela Muscat and David Muscat
Leave a Reply