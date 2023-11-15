Senior of the Week — Mario Berishaj

Parents: Palok and Lindita Berishaj

Grade: 12

GPA: 3.6

Favorite subject(s): History, Forensic Science and Weightlifting.

Extracurricular activities: Powerlifting and Marching Band

Hobbies/Interests: In my free time I go to the gym.

Plans after graduation: I plan to go to Michigan State University and major in criminal justice as well as minor in music performance.

Mario is proudest of: I’m proud of my family as well as my culture and heritage.

Mario makes a contribution by: I always try to help people when I can, if they need someone to talk to or a shoulder they can cry on, I’ll be there for them.

What Mario envisions in 10-20 years: I see myself pursuing criminal justice to become a detective or working for my father and uncle.

What concerns Mario in the world: The rise of homelessness in most countries

Favorite thing about Lake Orion High School: The arts program. This school has an amazing arts program supported by great staff and great students.

Recommending Teacher: Michael Steele