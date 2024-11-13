Senior of the week: Kennidee Barnes

Parents: Tiylon Barnes and Heather Spiegel

GPA: 3.96

Favorite subject(s): English, psychology and art.

Extracurricular activities: Black student union and theater.

Hobbies/Interests: Reading, writing, listening to music, researching for my own enjoyment and making art.

Plans after graduation: I’m taking a break before I commit myself to college.

Kennidee is proudest of: I was a state finalist who placed eleventh in a natural beauty pageant, and being on honor roll every year since sixth grade.

Kennidee makes a contribution by: Existing through kindness and helping those that I can help.

Where Kennidee sees herself in 10-20 years: Married with three dobermans and some kids in a beautiful home where kindness, happiness and love flourish. I have a stable job with a stable income and I bake fresh cookies every Sunday.

What concerns Kenidee in the world: The mistreatment of Black people and the effects of generational trauma that stem from slavery.

Favorite thing about Lake Orion High School: The social aspect of being around my friends.

Recommending staff member: Ms. Dyer.