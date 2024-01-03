Senior of the Week — Joey Hogan

Parents: Jeff and Lori Hogan
GPA: 3.994
Favorite subject(s): History and English.
Extracurricular activities: Sports and mentoring young kids.
Hobbies/Interests: travel, sports, hanging out with friends.
Plans after graduation: Go to a four year college and earn a degree.
Joey is proudest of: my character as an overall person.
Joey makes a contribution by: I am part of a mentoring program called 42 Strong, where I mentor a younger student.
What Joey envisions in 10-20 years: I see myself having a happy, safe and eventful life with my family.
What concerns Joey in the world: The gun violence and stereotypes.
Favorite thing about Lake Orion High School: The people and culture.
Recommending teacher: Rosa Everitt
Parents: Jeff and Lori Hogan
Leave a Reply