Senior of the Week — Ethan Daniels

Parents: Todd and Kerry Daniels

Grade: 12

GPA: 4.113

Favorite subject(s): Band and Science

Extracurricular activities: My favorite extracurricular activity is participating in the marching band as a drum major.

Hobbies/Interests: Outside of school, I enjoy hanging out with my friends. I also really enjoy traveling and going up north.

Plans after graduation: After graduation, I plan on attending college to major in either environmental science or public health.

Ethan is proudest of: I am most proud of being in the marching band as I get to not only put on an amazing show every year, but I get to do that with the people I care about most.

Ethan makes a contribution by: I help make the world a better place by serving my community through NHS. I have helped at a local food bank and church serving the less fortunate.

What Ethan envisions in 10-20 years: In 10-20 years, I see myself with a family and either working for the government or the private sector working to help better protect the public and environment.

What concerns Ethan in the world: Healthcare concerns me the most, as many are unable to afford proper healthcare that they desperately need.

Favorite thing about Lake Orion High School: My favorite thing about Lake Orion High School is the community. Everyone talks to everyone regardless of the sport or activity you participate in.

Recommending Teacher: Michael Steele