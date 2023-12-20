Senior of the Week — Brooke Blackstock

Parents: John and Kimberly Blackstock

GPA: 4.213

Favorite subject(s): English, Biology, Psychology and Chemistry

Extracurricular activities: Soccer, hanging out with friends, and running.

Hobbies/Interests: Playing soccer, listening to music and watching sports.

Plans after graduation: Attending Oakland University to play soccer and study along the Pre-med path.

Brooke is proudest of: I am most proud of all my soccer accomplishments because of how much work I put into it throughout the years.

Brooke makes a contribution by: I strive to be a hard-working and humble individual who helps others by working my hardest.

What Brooke envisions in 10-20 years: I hope to be working in a pediatric hospital, and living on the west coast.

What concerns Brooke in the world: The stigmas surrounding mental health in society today.

Favorite thing about Lake Orion High School: How the community can really come together to support it’s students and student-athletes.

Recommending teacher: Rosa Everitt