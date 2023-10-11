Senior of the Week — Braden Dysarz

Parents: Kevin and Kim Dysarz
Grade: 12
GPA: 4.056
Favorite subject(s): Psychology and Architecture
Extracurricular activities: Lake Orion Powerlifting
Hobbies/Interests: I enjoy going to the gym and hanging out with family.
Plans after graduation: I plan to attend Michigan State University and study Kinesiology.
Braden is proudest of: I am most proud of how my parents raised me.
Braden makes a contribution by: I help make the world a better place by actively volunteering in the community, such as volunteering in the church.
What Braden envisions in 10-20 years: I hope to see myself with a family and a career related to Kinesiology.
What concerns Braden in the world: I believe that the mental health of young teens is often overlooked and not supported.
Favorite thing about Lake Orion High School: My favorite thing about Lake Orion High School is all the encouraging and helpful teachers.
Recommending Teacher: James Haugh
