School district approves $335,624 in bid awards

By Joseph Goral

Staff Writer

LAKE ORION — The Lake Orion Community Schools Board of Education approved $335,624 in bid awards during a work session on May 28.

The total was made up of two awards, the first totaling $234,574 for audio and visual systems, public address systems and clocks equipment at Lake Orion High School, Paint Creek Elementary, the administration building and the CERC building.

This includes interactive flat panels and class room audio, according to Assistant Superintendent of Business and Finance Andrea Curtis.

“The district-wide work was bid, approved and awarded to VSC Inc. back in April of 2020,” Curtis said.

The project’s base bid is $213,574 and a contingency authorization is worth $21,000. Funding for the project will be provided by 2019 fiscal year series two or three funds, according to LOCS documents.

The second bid award totals $101,050 for structured cabling to support these projects. This project’s base bid is $91,850 and the contingency authorization is $9,200.

“The project was originally bid, approved and awarded to Vector Tech Group in April of 2024,” Curtis said.

Funding for the cabling will be sourced from series two or three of the 2019 bond, according to LOCS documents.

Each bid award was approved unanimously. Board Secretary Susan was absent from the work session.