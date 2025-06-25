School board OKs bids of more than $1.4M

By Joseph Goral

Staff Writer

jgoral@mihomepaper.com

LAKE ORION — Lake Orion Community School’s Board of Education voted to finalize and execute contracts for bid packaging totaling $1,486,509.75 during their meeting on June 11.

A building and site package for improvements totaling $1,444,281 at Lake Orion High School, administration and transportation locations in the amount of $1,029,486 with allowances and contingencies of $414,795 was the largest approved.

“These projects will consist of building and renovation, paving and stage curtains which will be funded from the bond series three or the sinking fund,” said LOCS Assistant Superintendent of Business and Finance Andrea Curtis.

Another motion approved finalized and executed a contract with 4Wall Entertainment to replace the lighting control dimmer rack for the performing arts center at Lake Orion High School for $42,228.75.

The current dimmer is original to the building. It is 28 years old and has reached the end of its useful life, according to Curtis.

The dimmer will be paid for out of the district’s sinking fund.