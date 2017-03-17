Schmidt, Evelyn E.; 96, of Lake Orion

Evelyn E. Schmidt; of Lake Orion; age 96; passed away March 13, 2017. Evelyn is the beloved wife of the late William Schmidt Sr.; loving mother of Janet Pender, William Schmidt Jr. and Sharon Lamb; grandmother of 9; great grandma and great great grandma to many; and sister of Bea (Jim) Donahue. Family and Friends will gather for visitation only on Sunday, March 19, 2017 from 1-7 p.m. at Sparks-Griffin Funeral Home, Lake Orion. Reflections may be shared by visiting www.sparksgriffin.com.