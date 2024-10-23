Safely dispose of medications during National Prescription Drug Take Back Day on Saturday

The North Oakland Community Coalition (NOCC) will host Prescription Drug Take Back Day on Saturday Oct. 26, from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. at the Oakland County Orion Substation and the Oxford Village Police Department, where guests can dispose of any unwanted, expired and old medication.

The NOCC is partnering with local law enforcement for the service. Responsibly disposing of old medication is one of the easiest ways to keep a community safe, according to the NOCC’s website.

The Oakland County Orion Substation is located at 2323 Joslyn Rd. and the Oxford Village Police Department is located at 22 W Burdick St.

Items that will not be accepted include sharp objects, liquids and I.V. medication, inhalers, personal care products, aerosol cans and thermometers.

To properly dispose of pills, people should remove them from their original packaging and place them in a Ziplock bag.

