Rzadkowolski, Estelle M., 94, of Lake Orion

Estelle M. Rzadkowolski; of Lake Orion; age 94; passed away January 4, 2017. Estelle is the beloved wife of the late Edward; loving mother of Bill (Posy) Rzadkowolski, Gloria Henry and the late Nancy Rzadkowolski; loving grandmother of Erin (Barry), Charlie (Jennifer), Madelyn, Adam, Jennifer (Andrew) and Sarah; and dear great grandmother of Kaelyn.

Funeral Mass was held on Saturday, January 7, 2017 at 12noon at the Dominican Sisters of Peace, 775 W. Drahner Rd., Oxford. In lieu of flowers donations may be made to the Dominican Sisters of Peace.