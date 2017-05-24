Rutt, Eugene Paul; 92, of Lake Orion

Eugene Paul Rutt; of Lake Orion; passed away May 15, 2017 at age 92. Eugene is the dear husband of the late Mary Louise Rutt for 66 years; and loving father of the late Thomas Rutt, Jerome (Jane) Rutt, Richard Rutt, Virginia (Jerry) Miller, Susan (David) Sidaway, Peggy (Dave) Emeigh, Donna Barrett, Charles Rutt and Peter Rutt. He is also survived by his 15 grandchildren; 18 great grandchildren; and brother James Rutt.

Eugene is a veteran of the United States Army serving as Staff Sergeant during WWII and went on to own and operate Rutt Thomas Heating and Cooling Equipment Sales. He was truly larger than life, always technologically forward, loved to engage in intellectual “discussions” and enjoyed being a member of the Knights of Columbus. Most of all, Eugene was a family man and his children and grandchildren always came first.

A Memorial Service will be held on Saturday, June 3, 2017 at 11am at St. Joseph Catholic Church, Lake Orion. The family will receive friends from 10am until the time of service. Reflections may be shared with the family at www.sparksgriffin.com