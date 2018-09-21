Rupp, Dorothy “Dorf”; 93, of Clarkston

Dorothy “Dorf” Rupp, 93 years old, peacefully joined her Lord and Savior on September 19, 2018. She was preceded in death by her husband George, daughter Diana (VanDoran), and brother Arthur (Janke). She is survived by her sons Eugene (of Lake Orion), Ryan (of Oxford), daughter-in-law Stephanie (Maurer) Rupp, her grandchildren Nicole, Michael, Melissa, Christopher, Jessica, Emily, and Joshua, and her great-grandchildren Tyler, Diana, and Skyler.

Dorothy dearly loved her family as well as the outdoors, gardening, canning, golf, casino’s, bingo, coloring, painting, and jewelry making. A remembrance and celebration of her life ceremony will be held at a future date at the Great Lakes National Cemetery in Holly, Michigan where she will be interred with her husband, George. Contributions can be made to the National Cancer Society in remembrance of her daughter.