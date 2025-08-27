Royal Oak Heating and Cooling gives back to Oxford teacher

By Shelby Stewart-Soldan

Staff Writer

ssoldan@mihomepaper.com

OXFORD TWP. — Thanks to Royal Oak Heating and Cooling, Oxford resident and teacher Barbra (last name withheld upon request) no longer has to deal with the heat of summer.

“My air conditioning quit working, and I had reached out to see how much a service call would be, see if I could scrape together enough funds, and I ended up deciding I couldn’t afford it at this time,” she said. “The next day, the general manager called me, asking if I would be interested in a new system for free as part of their new giving back to the community program.”

Owner of Royal Oak Heating and Cooling, Scott Ferguson, said he was made aware of the situation by his wife, a fellow teacher in the Oxford School District.

“Barbra didn’t have any cooling, and so I looked at the job and it was very straight forward,” he said. “She’s a very hardworking individual. Being married to a school teacher, I know what she does to make ends meet within the classroom.”

He said the old air conditioning unit was out of refrigerant, but it wasn’t something he felt comfortable just repairing due to the age of the unit.

“The right thing to do is to replace it,” he said.

The work was able to be finished in a day, meaning Barbra, an Oxford graduate herself, now has a working air conditioning unit and furnace just in time for the school year to start.

“I really appreciated the professionalism throughout the whole process,” she said. “Making sure I understood what they were doing. I’m just extremely grateful for the profound gift of generosity that they provided to me.”

Ferguson, who has owned the company since 2015, said the they plan to do more like this in the future to continue giving back to those in the community who need a helping hand.

“This was a nice way of helping someone in need,” he said. “It was just a good thing to do.”