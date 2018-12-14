Rouse, Randy L.; 66, of Lake Orion

Randy L. Rouse; of Lake Orion; age 66; passed away on December 11, 2018.  Randy is the father of Kelly (Jeremy Hope) Rouse and Tara Rouse; grandfather of Nevaeh, Mia, Miley and Dominic; and brother of Roy, Don, Carl, Bruce, Ron, Marty, Ray, Diane and Kathy.  He was preceded in death by his brothers Ernie, Perry and Bobby.

Randy was a talented musician who loved to sing and play guitar.  He was well known abound town as a member of several local bands including, Bottles of Goodness, Traxx and Summit.  He also enjoyed golf and bowling but most of all, he was a family man who adored his daughters and grandchildren.

Memorial Services will be held on Sunday, December 16, 2018 at 1 p.m. at the Fraternal Order of Eagles, 317 Clarkston Road, Lake Orion 48362. www.sparksgriffin.com

 

