Ross Waite, 82

Ross Arthur Waite of Oakland Township passed away on May 13, 2025 at 82 years of age.

Ross is the beloved husband of Sharon (Parsons) Waite for nearly 62 years; loving father of Ross Edward (Kristin) Waite, Kevin (Robin) Waite, and Cyndi (Dave) Graybill; loving grandfather of Katie (Michael) Wright, Daniel Waite, Nicklas Waite, Mady Anderson, Nick Anderson, Kelsea Lincoln Waite, Dawson Graybill, and Conner Graybill.

Ross retired from General Motors after 38 years and would go on to work for Orion Township for another 11 years. He finally and fully retired at the age of 71. Ross loved playing golf after his retirement, making up for lost time for all the years he worked. He loved hunting, fishing, horses, and snowmobiling…basically, an avid outdoorsman. Ross also enjoyed bowling, archery, Corvettes and spending time Up North.

Funeral Services will be held on Saturday, June 14, 2025 at 11 a.m. at Lake Orion United Methodist Church in Lake Orion. The family will receive friends from 10 a.m. until the time service at the Church.

In lieu of flowers, donations may be may made to Lake Orion United Methodist Church.