Rose Marie Santarossa, 97

Rose Marie Santarossa of Clarkston, age 97, passed away on March 28, 2025.

Rose Marie is the beloved wife of the late Eugene; loving mother of Patricia Santarossa, Sandra Santarossa (Joseph Margevicius) and Dr. Thomas Santarossa (Mary Anne); and dear grandmother of Michael Santarossa, Gregory Santarossa, Dr. Steven Santarossa, Nickolas Santarossa and Joseph I. Margevicius.

Rose Marie was an avid sports fan and loved to discuss current events.

Funeral mass will be held on Friday, April 4, 2025 at 11 a.m. at St. Joseph Catholic Church in Lake Orion. The family will receive friends on Thursday from 4-7 p.m. at Sparks-Griffin Funeral Home in Lake Orion, and on Friday at the church from 10:30 a.m. until the time of mass. Scripture Prayers will begin Thursday evening at 6:30 p.m. at the funeral home.

In lieu of flowers, please make donations to St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital.