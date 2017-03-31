Rom, Kerry L.; formerly of Lake Orion

Kerry L. Rom; of Harrison Township and formerly of Lake Orion; passed away March 15, 2017. Kerry is survived by her fiancé Alan Newman; and her siblings Annette (Bob) Reynolds, John (Sari) Rom, Teresa (Nick) Milich, Michael Rom, Marissa (Vince) Phelan, and foster brother Hal (Ann) Williams. She is also the loving aunt of Austin, Madelyn, Isabel, Nathan, Morgan, Mitchell, Joshua, Rachel, Chad and Matt. She was preceded in death by her loving parents Dr. John and Patricia Rom.

Kerry graduated from Oakland University, worked in sales and started her own career counseling business, passionately carrying on the work of her father. She loved her cats, the water, boating, spending time with family, engaging with her church, and helping the homeless and supporting the Special Olympics. A former client and friend summed up Kerry well: “Kerry was one of the biggest-hearted and giving people I have ever had the privilege to know during my time on this earth. I hope that she knows what a positive impact she made on the lives of so many people.”

A memorial mass followed by a luncheon will be held at 11:00 a.m. on Saturday, April 8, 2017 at St. Joseph Catholic Church. In lieu of flowers, donations can be dedicated to the Society of St. Vincent De Paul and sent to St. Joseph Parish in Lake Orion. Please go to www.sparksgriffin.com to let the family know if you plan to attend the luncheon and to share fond memories.