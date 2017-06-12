Roberts, James “Dave”; 69, of Lake Orion

James “Dave” Roberts; of Lake Orion; age 69; passed away June 9, 2017. Dave is the beloved husband of 47 years to Beverly; loving father of Trevor (Kelly) Roberts and Jamey (Jaime) Robinson; and loving grandfather of Destiny, Peighton, Garrett and Harley. He is also survived by his mother Dorothy Currier; siblings, Joyce (Roy) Harrison and Donald (Kathy) Roberts; numerous in-laws, cousins and many dear friends. He was preceded in death by his father James C. Roberts.

Dave retired from GM after 39 ¾ years and also served on the Lake Orion Fire Department for 13 years. He was a proud Vietnam Veteran of the US Army. In and around the Lake Orion area Dave was known as the “Orion Elvis” and he will always be remembered as being very caring of others and giving of his time for those in need.

Funeral services will be held on Wednesday, June 14, 2017 at 11 a.m. at Sparks-Griffin Funeral Home, Lake Orion. The family will receive friends on Tuesday from 5-8 p.m. and on Wednesday from 10 a.m. until the time service at the funeral home. Interment will follow at Great Lakes National Cemetery. Memorials may be made to the American Diabetes Association. Reflections may be shared by visiting www.sparksgriffin.com.