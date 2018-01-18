Ring, Vivian A.; 90, of Lake Orion

Vivian A. Ring; of Lake Orion, passed away peacefully in her sleep January 16, 2018. Born on July 26, 1927, she was 90 years old.

Vivian was the beloved wife of Charles Ring Jr. for almost 70 years. She was the loving mother of Theresa (Richard) Aili, Pamela (Stuart) McAlpin, and Charles (Veronica Thomas) Ring III; dear grandmother of Michael, Kailey, Blake, Jeffrey, and Reed; and the dear sister of Fran (Karl) Koch.

Vivian married Charles February 7, 1948 at Guardian Angel Church in Clawson. Charles is a longtime employee of Sherman Publications. They were close to celebrating 70 years of marriage. They have called Lake Orion their home for more than 40 of those years.

Vivian was past-president and member of the Lake Orion Woman’s Club for many years. She loved playing bingo in Vegas, animals, and watching children.

A funeral Mass will be held Saturday, January 20, 2018 at 10 a.m., with 9 a.m. in-state at St. Joseph Catholic Church, 715 N. Lapeer Rd., Lake Orion. The family will receive friends Friday 1 – 8 p.m. at Modetz Funeral Home, 100 E. Silverbell Rd., Orion. Interment White Chapel Cemetery, Troy.

Online condolences www.modetzfuneralhomes.com.