Richmond man dies after head-on crash on Dutton Road

Orion Twp. man listed in stable condition

ORION TWP. — A 63-year-old Richmond, Michigan man died Jan. 2 after his vehicle crossed the center line on Dutton Road and struck an oncoming vehicle.

The crash happened at 5:02 p.m. near Bald Mountain Road, the Oakland County Sheriff’s Office said in a news release.

The Richmond man was operating a 2024 Kia Forte eastbound on Dutton Road when his vehicle crossed the center line and struck head-on a westbound 2024 Chevrolet Silverado driven by a 25-year-old Orion Township man.

After hitting the Chevrolet, the Kia struck a 2018 GMC Yukon being driven by a 43-year-old Rochester man, who was not injured in the crash.

The Richmond man was transported to the hospital by Auburn Hills Fire Department paramedics where he died from his injuries. The Orion Township man was taken to the hospital by Orion Township Fire Department paramedics where his condition was stable, the sheriff’s office reported.

The drivers in each vehicle were wearing seat belts, and alcohol does not appear to be a factor in the crash, the sheriff’s office stated.

The incident is being investigated by the Sheriff’s Office Crash Reconstruction Unit.