Richard Hottman, Sr.

Richard L. Hottman Sr. of Lake Orion passed away on September 8, 2024. He was 90 years old.

Richard is the beloved husband of the late Shirley, who passed away in 2003 after 48 years of marriage.

Richard is the loving father of Rick (Deb) Hottman Jr., Randy (Cindy) Hottman, Darlene (Mike) Alonzi, Robert (Sherry) Hottman, Lori Marsh and Linda Corbin; loving grandfather of Tami (Chad) Acheson, Nick (Jessica) Hottman, Hannah Hottman, Tim (Amber Scott) Hottman, Dan (Dena) Hottman, Matthew (Alisha) Hottman, Sharon (Andrew) Guarnieri, Adam Alonzi, Gina Alonzi, Kayla Marsh, Zachary Marsh, Bethany Marsh, Emmett Corbin and Annalee Corbin; and dear great-grandfather of 12.

Richard retired from GM after 33 years and later spent time working with his sons at their shop KA-Wood Gear & Machine in Madison Heights. For many years he was very active in the Boy Scouts and Girl Scouts in Lake Orion and Oxford.

Richard enjoyed being in the north woods fishing and he also enjoyed his woodworking and solving puzzles which he would later frame.

Funeral services were held on Friday, September 13, 2024 at 11 a.m. at Sparks-Griffin Funeral Home in Lake Orion. The family received friends on Thursday from 4-7 p.m.

Interment was at Eastlawn Cemetery. Memorial contributions may be made to the Alzheimer’s Association.

Reflections may be made by visiting www.sparksgriffin.com.