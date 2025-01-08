Richard B. Light 1930 – 2024

It is with deep sorrow that we announce the passing of Richard B. Light, beloved father, grandfather, great-grandfather and friend. Richard left us peacefully on December 23, 2024 at the age of 94. He was with his five devoted children – Debbie, Steve, Mike, Scott and Bob during his final moments. Born on October 18, 1930 to Frank and Fabian Light, Richard was preceded in death by his loving wife, Eunice M. Light, whom he married on June 16, 1951. He was also preceded in death by his brothers Clyde, Phillip, Bert and his sisters Frances and Alice. His legacy lives on through his children, seven grandchildren – Stoyan, Cristina, Steven, Rebecca, Kelsey, Starr and Josh – and six great-grandchildren – Liam, Breckin, Summer, Easton, Hayes and Delilah. Richard graduated from General Motors Institute (GMI) in 1957 and retired from General Motors in 1989, having earned the position of Director of Personnel Administration for GM’s CPC Group. He and his wife established an endowed chair in the Department of Industrial and Business Management at Kettering University. His expertise in human resources enabled him to build two successful businesses after his career at GM. Richard was also proud of his leadership roles, including serving as the president of Catholic Social Services of Flint, Flint Zoning Board, president of Clio Country Club, governor of the Golf Association of Michigan, vice chairman and co-chair of the 1989 and 1994 U.S. Women’s Open, respectively. In addition to his professional accomplishments, Richard proudly served in the United States Army during the Korean War and was honorably discharged on November 25, 1953. His patriotism and dedication to his country remained a point of pride throughout his life. Richard’s life was marked by a passion for family, career and service. He was a big University of Michigan football fan and avid golfer, enjoying his memberships at Clio Country Club, Indianwood Golf and Country Club and Flint Golf Club. His dedication to the game led to an impressive achievement of six holes-in-one over the years. Richard’s kindness, wisdom and love for his family and friends will be greatly missed. His memory will live on in the hearts of those who knew him. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to Boys Town or the American Cancer Society. Visitation was held on Thursday, January 2, 2025 from 4-8 p.m. at Sparks-Griffin Funeral Home, 111 East Flint St., Lake Orion, Michigan 48362. His funeral was at 11 a.m. on Friday, January 3, 2025 at 11 a.m. at St. Joseph Catholic Church, 715 N. Lapeer Rd., Lake Orion, Michigan 48362. A luncheon followed the service at Canterbury Castle in Lake Orion.