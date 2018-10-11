Resident opposes medical marijuana facility

What the hell is going on in Lake Orion? So, we now have a (marijuana) grow operation that’s going to start breaking ground in LO?

The article says supported by Orion township’s and specifically (Orion Twp. Supervisor) Chris Barnett.

What does this township stand for? I’ve been a resident for over 50 years and (my) family over 100 years and I’m disgusted. So disgusted I will for sure be leaving Orion sooner than later.

So now we are just a township that supports illegal activity whether it passes in Michigan or not, it’s still federally illegal. What’s next – strip clubs, gambling clubs, and dispensaries?

It’s all about the money, not character or ethics… it’s a total shame.

Scott Hazelton

Lake Orion